//GEMA/HS awards Georgia Sergeant with CI-AP certification

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS awards the sixth Basic Level Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program certification to a Georgia Sergeant.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announce the awarding of the sixth Basic Level Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program (CI-AP) certification to Sergeant Mark Xavier Hubauer of the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes—Robbery Homicide Unit. This achievement marks a significant milestone as Sergeant Hubauer becomes the first law enforcement officer in the State of Georgia to earn this certification.

The Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program (CI-AP), developed and administered by GEMA/HS, equips public safety, emergency management, and infrastructure professionals with the skills to identify, assess, and mitigate risks to Georgia’s Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources (CIKR). The program provides participants with advanced training in infrastructure security, threat identification, consequence analysis, and protective measures implementation, supporting a coordinated, statewide approach to infrastructure resilience and homeland security.

The certification was presented by Warren Shepard, CIKR Program Manager for GEMA/HS, who emphasized the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and emergency management in strengthening Georgia’s preparedness posture.

“Sergeant Hubauer’s dedication and commitment to protecting Georgia’s vital infrastructure exemplify the leadership and professionalism we strive to build through the CI-AP program,” said Shepard. “His achievement not only enhances Cobb County’s capability but also sets a precedent for law enforcement engagement statewide.”

Sergeant Hubauer joins a select group of professionals across Georgia who have completed this rigorous training. Notably, Cobb County’s Emergency Management Agency’s Joseph Smarkusky earned the certification earlier this year, making Sergeant Hubauer the second recipient from Cobb County and reinforcing the county’s proactive leadership in infrastructure protection.

The CI-AP Program continues to expand across Georgia, providing critical training that enhances statewide resilience through public-private partnerships, collaborative risk assessments, and the integration of protective security measures for key assets and facilities.