//GDOL supports federal workers during shutdown

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor partners with TCSG/WorkSource Georgia to support federal workers during the shutdown.

As the federal government shutdown continues, more than 110,000 Georgia workers face missed paychecks and uncertain futures. In response, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL), in partnership with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and WorkSource Georgia, is mobilizing statewide resources to help impacted federal employees get back to work.

“From the moment this shutdown began, we mobilized every available resource to protect Georgia’s workers,” said Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “We’re not just focused on processing unemployment claims – we’re focused on what comes next: Getting back to work. Through our longstanding partnerships with TCSG and WorkSource Georgia, we’re delivering the tools, training, and guidance these workers need to move forward. In Georgia, we stand together, act swiftly, and never leave anyone behind.”

Through its Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) program, GDOL offers personalized career counseling, labor market insights, and training access to help unemployment claimants – including impacted federal workers – return to work faster. In tandem with GDOL’s unemployment benefits and targeted reemployment support, TCSG’s WorkSource Georgia Portal connects job seekers with résumé assistance, education programs, and more than 1,600 active job listings statewide, all searchable through advanced filters. Job seekers can explore training and job opportunities in logistics, healthcare, IT, and other high-demand sectors with immediate openings statewide.

In addition to the WorkSource Georgia portal, TCSG also provides invaluable assistance for affected workers through its Rapid Response program.

“Through coordinated Rapid Response efforts and the strategic use of retraining funds, dislocated workers are equipped with the skills, resources and support needed to transition successfully into high-demand occupations and contribute to a resilient state economy,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier.

Ripple Effects on Georgia’s Economy

The shutdown’s impact reaches beyond federal workers, Rivera Holmes noted, with Georgia’s small businesses also feeling the strain as lost income and stalled contracts ripple through local economies. According to federal estimates, delayed federal contracts and frozen SBA loan distributions in Georgia amount to approximately $443 million in lost funding over a one-month shutdown. Meanwhile, missed paychecks mean federal workers are spending less in their communities – putting pressure on restaurants, retailers, and service providers. Combined with a projected $458 million weekly decline in Georgia’s Gross State Product – roughly $2 billion per month – these ripple effects underscore the urgency of connecting impacted workers and employers with available resources.

“This isn’t just about individual paychecks – it’s about the health of entire communities,” Rivera Holmes said. “When federal workers lose income, small businesses feel the strain, local economies slow down, and families face tough choices. Our job is to ensure Georgians have access to the support, skills, and opportunities they need to navigate this moment and emerge stronger.

“The Georgia Department of Labor and its partners are focused on solutions,” she said. “We’re connecting Georgians with immediate resources and real opportunities – from training and job matching to career counseling – so they can take the next step with confidence.”

Important Unemployment Filing Information for Federal Employees

Claim Processing: Federal workers impacted by the shutdown can submit an unemployment claim online at dol.georgia.gov or in person at any of GDOL’s 34 career centers statewide.



Furloughed: Furloughed employees are considered job-attached and are not required to search for work during the first six weeks from their last day worked.

Claim Tracking: Federal employees can monitor their claim status and payments anytime through the MyUI Claimant Portal. After the federal government reopens, furloughed workers will receive back pay, and any unemployment benefits issued during that time must be repaid.

Change in Employment Status: Federal employees who have already filed a claim due to being furloughed and experience a change in their employment status, such as being permanently laid off, should continue to file their weekly benefit claims as required. Any changes in employment status will be considered when determining continued eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits.

For more information on resources available for federal employees during the shutdown, visit the Georgia Department of Labor page Unemployment Claims for Federal Employees or the WorkSource Georgia Portal.

