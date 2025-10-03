//GBI search warrant operation leads to 20 arrested, seizure of drugs, firearms

Share with friends

STEPHENS CO – Georgia Bureau of Investigation search warrant operation leads to 20 arrests and seizure of drugs and firearms.

Release:

Twenty people have been arrested and charged following a search warrant operation in Stephens County, GA. The GBI Metro Gang Task Force, GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), FBI North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Toccoa Police Department, Cornelia Police Department, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and Georgia Counterdrug Task Force executed six search warrants in the area of Stephens County, Georgia, along with 20 arrest warrants, with the assistance and support of the Mountain Judicial Circuit. These warrants represent the conclusion of a more than 12-month investigation of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) directed by Manathan Colbert.

The following people were arrested during the operation and charged as follows:

1. Manathan Colbert, age 48, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of RacketeerInfluenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Trafficking Cocaine, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, eight counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, three counts of Sale of Cocaine, and Sale of Marijuana.

2. Terrance Rashaud Fortson, age 35, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, three counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility, and three counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.

3. Daniel Amir Glasco, age 35, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility, and two counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.

4. Joel Lorenzo Jackson, age 47, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and three counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

5. Amanda Michelle Murray, age 42, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and five counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

6. Mario Chanteze Lacy, age 44, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and three counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

7. Steven Eugene Jones, age 53, of Mount Airy, Georgia, was charged with Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

8. Elizabeth Ann Hill, age 46, of Demorest, Georgia, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

9. Ansley Dae Smith, age 23, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of RacketeerInfluenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and three counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

10. Deborah Lee Hancock, age 60, of Clarkesville, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts ofIllegal Use of Communication Facility, and Possession of Cocaine.

11. Mackenzie Lea Sessoms, age 25, of Eastanollee, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and two counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

12. Musa Sullah, age 46, of Banks County, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and six counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

13. Javier Hernandez-Duarte, age 26, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Possession of Cocaine, and Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

14. Kerry Rebeccah Sheriff, age 42, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility, and Possession of Marijuana.

15. Charles Nicholas Cash, age 43, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and two counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

16. Vernard Durham, age 56, of Toccoa, Georgia, charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, five counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility, and Trafficking Cocaine.

17. Marvin Junior Teasley, age 48, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Possession of Cocaine, and two counts Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

18. Allen Johann Curry, age 41, of Toccoa, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, three counts of Illegal Use of Communication Facility, and Trafficking Cocaine.

19. Malik Isaiah Sillah, age 24, of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

20. Nigel Abraham Sillah, age 23, of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

The Colbert DTO is responsible for trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, and marijuana throughout Stephens, Habersham, and Rabun Counties.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, and Toccoa Police Department expect that this operation and the subsequent arrests will positively impact Stephens County and numerous other counties throughout Northeast Georgia.

To date, this investigation has led to the seizure of approximately 29 pounds of marijuana, 5 ounces of cocaine, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 45 in-box pills, 19 oxycodone pills, and 59 firearms. However, this investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

If you have information related to drug or gang activity, you are encouraged to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.