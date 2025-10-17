//GBI investigates shooting involving an armed Georgia teen

Share with friends

STONE MOUNTAIN – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an officer and an armed Georgia teen.

Release:

At the request of the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD), GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Stone Mountain, DeKalb County, GA. A teenage girl was shot during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information shows that at about 2:35 p.m., DKPD officers responded to the area of 2000 Treehills Parkway in St. Mountain, GA, in reference to an armed person call. When officers arrived, they encountered two teenagers. Officers approached the teenagers, and an officer removed a gun from the waistband of the teenage boy. A second officer noticed an object in the waistband of the teenage girl and identified it as a gun. The officer gave commands for the girl to drop the gun. The girl raised her shirt, and a gun was visible. The girl reached for the gun and began to draw it from her waistband. The officer fired their weapon, hitting the teenage girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated and is in stable condition.

The boy was detained at the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.

Once the GBI completes its independent investigation, the case will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office for review.