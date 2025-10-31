//GBI investigates officer shooting at Georgia Circle K

Share with friends

MACON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer shooting involving a 28-year-old man at a Georgia Circle K.

At the request of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Bibb County, GA. Zachary Ward, age 28, of Macon, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at about 12:10 a.m., the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Circle K Convenience Store located at 4775 Chambers Road, Macon, GA. A man, later identified as Ward, was described as acting in an erratic manner and was harassing customers. When deputies arrived, they encountered Ward, who attempted to attack the deputy with a screwdriver. The deputy subsequently shot Ward.



Ward was pronounced dead on the scene.



The body will be taken to the Central Crime Lab in Macon where an autopsy will be performed.



The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.