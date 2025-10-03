//GBI investigates death of 38-year-old Georgia woman

Share with friends

LIBERTY CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 38-year-old Georgia woman found in mobile home park.

Release:

At the request of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Marissa Taylor, age 38, of Walthourville, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at about 12:45 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to a home in the Coastal Woods Mobile Home Park located off Shaw Road in Walthourville, GA, following a 911 call regarding a death. When officers arrived, they discovered Taylor’s body inside the home.

Foul play is suspected.

The body will be taken to the Coastal Crime Lab in Pooler, GA for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-2131, the GBI Statesboro Regional Field Office at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.