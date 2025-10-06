//GBI arrests funeral homeowner on multiple charges

Share with friends

DOUGLAS – Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests a funeral homeowner on multiple counts of abuse of a dead body.

Release:

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2024-11-07/frequently-asked-questions-regarding-johnson-funeral-home-douglas-georgia

UPDATE – October 3, 2025:

The GBI has charged Chris Johnson with the following:

One count of Violation of Vital Records Registration

One count of Felony Theft by Taking

Seven counts of Misdemeanor Theft by Taking

Three counts of Felony Theft by Deception

Thirteen counts of Misdemeanor Theft by Deception

Thirteen counts of First-Degree Forgery

These additional charges are a continuation of the investigation into the remains found at Johnson’s Funeral Home and his related business practices. All families affected have been notified as it relates to their loved ones and the cremains provided to the GBI. Again, out of respect for their privacy, the GBI will not be releasing the identities at this time.

UPDATE – January 24, 2025:

The GBI has identified all of the remains connected to this case. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE – December 8, 2024:

James A. Sirmans, age 52, of Fitzgerald, GA, has been arrested and charged with two counts of Insurance Fraud and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud. The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance John F. King secured these arrest warrants. These charges stem from a 2023 investigation into an attempt by Sirmans to fraudulently obtain additional life insurance proceeds by altering the cause of death on a death certificate in 2022.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance John F. King has also charged Chris Johnson with Theft by Deception, Forgery, Submitting Fraudulent Vital Records, Conspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud, and two counts of Insurance Fraud. The GBI also charged Johnson with Theft by Taking and six counts of Violation of Vital Records Registration in relation to the ongoing investigation into the remains found in his funeral home and his related business practices.

With the assistance of the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Sirmans was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Coffee County Jail. He has since been released on bond.

Johnson is still in custody in the Coffee County Jail.

The GBI has identified an additional 4 of the 18 remains found at Johnson Funeral Home on October 26, 2024. The GBI has notified the families of the identified remains, as well as provided them with the necessary information for them to finalize arrangements for their loved ones. Out of respect for their privacy, the GBI will not be releasing their identities at this time.

The GBI continues its work to identify the other 2 remains that were found and expects this to occur soon. The GBI Crime Lab is continuing to evaluate the cremains that have been turned over to determine if they are human remains. The GBI also continues its work to verify the cremation information and whether cremains were sent to the correct families, as well as other investigative leads. The Criminal Investigations Division of the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance John F. King is also continuing to assist the GBI to investigate irregularities in insurance proceeds.



UPDATE – November 15, 2024:

The GBI has identified 12 of the 18 remains found at Johnson Funeral Home on October 26, 2024. The GBI and the Coffee County Coroner’s Office have notified the families of the identified remains, as well as provided them with the necessary information for them to finalize arrangements for their loved ones. Out of respect for their privacy, the GBI will not be releasing their identities at this time.

The GBI continues its work to identify the other 6 remains that were found and expects this to occur soon. The GBI Crime Lab is evaluating the cremains that have been turned over to determine if they are human remains. The GBI continues its work in trying to verify the cremation information and whether cremains were sent to the correct families, as well as other investigative leads. The Criminal Investigations Division of the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance is also assisting the GBI to investigate irregularities in insurance proceeds.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Additional charges are expected. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

UPDATE – October 28, 2024:

Due to the complexity of this investigation, we are working to centralize the flow of information from the community to the GBI. There are three methods available to submit information about the decedents or their family members.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to submit the information via the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Information can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

ORIGINAL RELEASE – October 27, 2024:

The GBI has arrested and charged Chris Johnson, age 39, of Douglas, with seventeen counts of Abuse of Dead Body. The arrest follows an investigation that began on Saturday, October 26, 2024, when the GBI was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies serving an eviction notice at Johnson Funeral Home discovered 18 bodies in various stages of decomposition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Additional charges are expected. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.