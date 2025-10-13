//GBI arrests 30 following a RICO/Gang investigation

Share with friends

WARNER ROBINS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested 30 individuals following a RICO/Gang investigation in Georgia.

Release:

The GBI has arrested 30 people following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry, the Warner Robins Police Department (WRPD), the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Perry Police Department, United States Marshals Service, the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit (GSP), the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC), and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS).

Following a twenty-one-month investigation, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Warner Robins PD SWAT, the GBI Special Enforcement Team, and Houston County SWAT executed 7 search warrants in Warner Robins, GA. As a result of these search warrants, Warner Robins PD Detectives and GBI Agents seized about 24.5 pounds of suspected Marijuana, 53 suspected Ecstasy Pills, 6 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 2 grams of Crack Cocaine, 6 Firearms, and a large amount of US Currency.

As a result of these search warrants, the following individuals were arrested:

Ja Quris Buckles, age 21, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Ladena Daniely, age 51, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

Demonica Dannielly, age 27, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Austin Grane, age 27, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, and Obstruction.

Deontae Hart, age 33, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Herschel Haslem, age 42, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Jadarian Jackson, age 22, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

Octavious Josey, age 33, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy (MDMA), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute.

Julius Lawson, age 51, of Kathleen, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Brodrick Livatt, age 31, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, and Obstruction.

Jeremiah Long, age 17, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

Deangelo McGhee, age 41, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute.

Keith Ray, age 49, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Ehren Ridley, age 22, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy – Party to the Crime, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Zakiya Ross, age 26, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Kelvenski Sanders, age 38, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy (MDMA) – Party to the Crime, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Kenyatta Sutton, age 28, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute.

Brison Williams, age 33, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute.

Delicia Williams, age 35, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of SCH II- Hydrocodone, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Michelle Wilson, age 49, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Travion Wynn, age 36, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy (MDMA) –Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of SCH II- Hydrocodone.

Lenise Wynn, age 53, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Natarious Wynn, age 35, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Akeel Zamor, age 30, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, and Obstruction.

The following individuals were currently incarcerated on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and charged during this investigation:

Sebastian Carson Jr., age 31, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute – Party to the Crime, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Ronald Wells, age 35, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Methamphetamine, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Randy Coleman, age 44, of Perry, GA, charged with Sale of Methamphetamine and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Markos Jackson, age 30, of Warner Robins, GA, charged Sale of Marijuana and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Jerome Mitchell, age 37, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Antonio Dinkins, age 29, of Macon, GA, charged with Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

All arrestees were booked into the Houston County Jail after their arrests.

WRPD, GBI-MGGTF, DOC, DCS, GSP, DEA, and US Marshals conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Warner Robins and promote a safer place for productive citizens.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the GBI-MGGTF at (478)207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed to act.

The GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and Southern Georgia.