//GaDOE releases lists of 2025 Distinguished, Reward Schools

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education releases lists of 2025 Distinguished and Reward Schools honoring Title I schools in the state.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Education is releasing the 2025 lists of Distinguished and Reward Schools, designations which honor the highest-performing and most-improved Title I schools in the state. Specifically, the Distinguished Schools designation recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia, while Reward Schools are the Title I schools making the most significant improvements.

“Just as we work to help all schools continuously improve, it’s essential that we take time to celebrate schools as they make great gains for students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These schools have faced real barriers and kept the focus on preparing students for life. They believed in their kids and their communities, and that determination made all the difference. Congratulations to the 2025 Distinguished and Reward Schools and their leaders, teachers, students, and families!”

Distinguished Schools are among the highest-performing 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools based on the combined ELA and math content mastery scores from the statewide assessments of the most recent year.

Reward Schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools when comparing the content mastery scores from the most recent two years of statewide assessments.

Schools must be Title I to be eligible for the Distinguished School and Reward School designations and must not currently be identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI).