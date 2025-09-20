//Two people injured in GBI shooting investigation

Share with friends

CLAXTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that involved two people being injured.

Release:

At the request of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating a shooting incident in Claxton, Georgia.

The preliminary information indicates that on September 17, 2025, at about 2:25 p.m., the Evans County Sheriff’s Office responded to Church Street in Claxton, Evans County, GA, in reference to a shooting. Investigators arrived on scene and discovered that two people had been shot and taken to a local hospital. Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611, or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.