//PGMA warns Georgians dangers of backfeeding generators

ATLANTA – Portable Generators Manufacturers’ Association warns Georgians to never plug a generator into an outlet.

Millions of people rely on portable generators as sources of secondary power when natural disasters cut off the electrical supply from the power grid. The Portable Generators Manufacturers’

Association (PGMA) is dedicated to the safe, proper use of portable generators and warns against a

practice known as backfeeding. It is the dangerous activity of plugging a generator into a home’s wall

outlet.

Some people are under the mistaken impression that backfeeding will enable them to power their entire

home with a generator or power certain appliances without running extension cords from the appliance to the generator. In actuality, backfeeding is extremely dangerous and presents an electrocution risk to utility workers and neighbors served by the same utility transformer. It also bypasses some of the built-in

household circuit protection devices.

For more information on safe portable generator use,

General safety information: https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/safety-resources/severe-weather-preparedness/

Backfeeding can cause short circuits and overloads that lead to electrical fires, prompt fluctuating or

excessive voltage that can damage appliances and electronics, and damage a home’s wiring and circuit

breaker panel.

Homeowners can have their circuit breakers professionally modified with installation of a transfer switch

or interlock device to enable safely switching a home’s power source between the utility grid and a backup generator during a power outage. A transfer switch serves as a connection point that prevents a generator from feeding electricity back into the power lines. Interlock devices, when installed by a qualified electrician, enable homeowners to safely connect their portable generators to their home’s electrical panel while ensuring the main breaker is disengaged. These are the only safe ways to use a portable generator to power an entire residence.

Most emergencies can be handled by simply using proper-length, appropriately rated extension cords

running from critical appliances, such as refrigerators and communication devices, to the portable

generator. Homeowners are cautioned to use only 30-amp and 50-amp power cords for these purposes, as it can help prevent overheating and electrical hazards when directly powering appliances.

For more information on safe portable generator use, visit https://www.pgmaonline.com/.

