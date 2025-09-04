//JS Link to create over 500 jobs in Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces that a Korean magnet facility will create more than 500 jobs in Georgia.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that JS Link America Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of JS Link, intends to invest about $223 million to establish a new rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Columbus. The new facility will create more than 520 new jobs in Muscogee County, Georgia.

“JS Link America strengthens Georgia’s role in securing the U.S. supply chain in industries such as aerospace, mobility, and energy,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are excited for the continued growth of manufacturing in west Georgia, and congratulations to Columbus-Muscogee County for this opportunity.”

Founded originally in 2000, JS Link is a Korean biotechnology company that specializes in research and development. The company has expanded its business to include the production of permanent magnets, which are a critical component in a vast array of industries including automobiles, wind turbines, elevators, home appliances, medical industry, robotics, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), data centers, and consumer electronics, as well as defense systems. JS Link is nearing completion on a similar permanent magnet facility in Yesan, Korea, with an anticipated a pilot production run in September and annual capacity of 1,000 tons.

“From day one, Georgia’s economic development team, local community leadership in Columbus, and Georgia Power all welcomed JS Link with a pro-business approach. Georgia’s universities with their engineering programs also provide ready-made labor force for JS Link America,” said Mr. Jun Y. Lee, JS Link America Inc.’s CEO. “JS Link plans to be a part of a value chain focused entirely on Western nations to meet the growing demand for permanent magnets sourced from strategic allies such as Korea. This new chain will cover the entire process, from the procurement of essential rare-earth materials to the final manufacturing of the magnets.”

JS Link America Inc.’s new manufacturing facility will be located at the Muscogee Technology Park in Columbus. The 130,000-square-foot facility is predicted to have an annual production capacity of 3,000 tons. Operations are expected to begin in late 2027. The company will be hiring for engineering, production, construction, administrative, and management roles. Interested individuals can learn more about working at JS Link America Inc. at en.jslink.co.kr.

“We are excited to welcome JS Link America to Columbus, Georgia,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “These high-quality career paths will not only benefit the workforce here in Columbus, but throughout the entire region. Columbus, through the Muscogee County School District, Columbus Technical College, and Columbus State University, remains committed to preparing a workforce for today’s and tomorrow’s high-tech environment.”

“On behalf of Choose Columbus and the economic development team, we are proud to have JS Link join our corporate community,” said Chairman Selvin Hollingsworth, Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia. “This location will have a large impact on our entire regional economy, and we look forward to helping them establish and grow their U.S. presence in Columbus.”

Senior Project Manager Jacob Lee represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“Permanent magnets are essential in everything from electric vehicles to jet engines and drones, and developing this technology in the United States strengthens our national security and economic resilience,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our partnerships with Korea power innovation and opportunity. We are proud that JS Link America has chosen Georgia for its first U.S. manufacturing facility.”

About JS Link

With biotech and permanent magnet divisions, JS Link is a KOSDAQ listed Korean company that is aiming to be a pioneer in the evolving global rare earth value chain, leveraging its world class expertise in rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing technology. JS Link will continue to build a sustainable future with its permanent magnets that are critical components across a wide range of industries, including hybrid and electrical vehicles, wind generators, elevators, fighter jets, air conditioners, refrigerators, and Urban Air Mobility (UAM).