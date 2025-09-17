//HEART comes to Tucker Center in 2026 with tickets going on sale soon

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – HEART comes to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in 2026 with tickets going on sale on Friday, September 19th.

After a triumphant summer run that saw sold-out crowds and glowing reviews, HEART is answering fan demand and bringing their Royal Flush Tour back to North America in 2026 with a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on February 18th. The show will feature support from acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams with her band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

With more than 35 million albums sold worldwide and timeless hits like “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and “These Dreams,” HEART continues to captivate fans across generations. Their return to the road in 2026 promises soaring vocals, fiery guitar work, and the powerful stage presence that have defined the band’s five-decade legacy.

About Heart

Heart is an American/Canadian rock band who formed in 1973 in Vancouver, BC. 1975 saw their first album Dreamboat Annie break out to global success. Heart effortlessly blends the sounds of 70s hard rock and acoustic rock, punk and even at times symphonic. Defying all categories Heart is a band like no other having influenced a wide range of mainstream and underground artists in a career spanning five decades. Heart boasts over 35 million albums sold worldwide including over 22 million in the US alone with 20 Top 40 singles and also holds an ongoing streaming presence. Heart has released 16 studio albums, 7 live albums, 8 compilation albums and 64 singles.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.