//GSP welcomes 30 new Troopers to the agency

FORSYTH – The Georgia State Patrol congratulates the 119th Trooper School graduates for joining the agency.
Thirty men and women officially joined the ranks of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) as the 119th Trooper School graduated at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After 34 weeks of rigorous training, these newly sworn Troopers are now prepared to protect and serve their communities across the state.
Governor Brian P. Kemp delivered the keynote address and administered the Oath of Office, charging the graduates with their duty to uphold Georgia’s laws with trust, fortitude, compassion and professionalism. Additional remarks were made by Colonel Billy Hitchens, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Captain Mark Riley, Director of Training.
Trooper School demands extraordinary commitment. Cadets receive 22 weeks of academy instruction followed by 12 weeks of field training. While the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires 408 hours of basic training, graduates of Trooper School complete more than 1,400 hours of advanced training in areas such as emergency driving, defensive tactics, firearms, criminal law, accident investigation, and Spanish.
Speaking on behalf of his classmates, Class President Trooper Daniel George reflected on their shared journey:
“We soon learned that the journey to become a Georgia State Trooper is more than just a training program—it’s a crucible. It takes individuals with different backgrounds, experiences, and strengths, and pushes them to their absolute limits. And in that process, it shapes us into something greater: a cohesive unit, ready to serve with discipline, resilience, and honor.”
Class officers are: Trooper Daniel George, Class President; Trooper Lucy Kemp, Vice President; Trooper David Bach, Chaplain; Trooper Cody Williams, Sergeant-at-Arms; Trooper Brandon Wyre, Treasurer; and Trooper Jacob Cochran, Pennant Bearer.
Several graduates were recognized for their exceptional performance:
- Driving Proficiency – Trooper Joshua Hager
- Firearms Proficiency – Trooper Victor Perez
- Top Gun Award – Trooper Victor Perez
- Highest Academic Average – Trooper Lucy Kemp
Trooper Lucy Kemp, who achieved the highest academic average, was awarded the Corporal Chadwick LeCroy Scholarship to pursue a degree at Reinhardt University. This scholarship honors Corporal LeCroy, who was killed in the line of duty on December 27, 2010.
The Patrick Dupree Leadership Award was presented to Trooper Zorian Fordham for demonstrating outstanding leadership throughout the program. The award honors the memory of Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree, who passed away during training in 2022.
These 30 new Troopers will now be assigned to one of GSP’s 52 patrol posts across Georgia, where they will begin their careers on the front lines of public safety.
|Trooper’s Name
|Home County
|Post Assignment
|Juan Arias
|Catoosa
|Post 43-Calhoun
|David Bach
|Barrow
|Post 6- Gainesville
|Imani Bowie
|Chatham
|Post 42-Rincon
|Jacob Cohran
|Haralson
|Post 25-Paulding
|Vincemt Colonel
|Rockdale
|Post 33- Milledgeville
|Roderrickis Dozier
|Henry
|Post 47-Forest Park
|Zorian Fordham
|Laurens
|Post 30- Cordele
|Destiny Frazier
|Liberty
|Post 11-Hinesville
|Daniel George
|Bartow
|Post 3- Cartersville
|Fredrick Gilmetti
|Richmond
|Post 33- Milledgeville
|Brandon Grimes
|Glynn
|Post 23- Brunswick
|Joshua Hager
|Crawford
|Post 26- Thomaston
|Robert Heard
|Dekalb
|Post 48- Atlanta
|Jalon Jones
|Muscogee
|Post 24-Newnan
|Lucy Kemp
|Clarke
|Post 32- Athens
|Antonio Kendrick
|Henry
|Post 83- Buckhead
|Chandler Laird
|Telfair
|Post 20- Dublin
|Irish McDonald
|Gwinnett
|Post 49- Motor Unit
|Gabriel Music
|Appling
|Post 18- Reidsville
|Aaron Oliver
|Whitfield
|Post 5- Dalton
|Cody Peek
|Lowndes
|Post 13- Tifton
|Victor Perez
|Richmond
|Post 17- Washington
|Jake Pomeroy
|Chatham
|Post 42- Rincon
|Joshua Potter
|Cobb
|Post 48- Atlanta
|Camden Taylor
|Haralson
|Post 4- Villa Rica
|Stacy Turner
|Tift
|Post 21- Sylvania
|Monalisa Waters
|Dekalb
|Post 48- Atlanta
|Cody Williams
|Bulloch
|Post 45- Statesboro
|Riley Windham
|Laurens
|Post 20- Dublin
|Brandon Wrye
|Twiggs
|Post 1- Griffin