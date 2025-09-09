//GSP welcomes 30 new Troopers to the agency

Share with friends

FORSYTH – The Georgia State Patrol congratulates the 119th Trooper School graduates for joining the agency.

Thirty men and women officially joined the ranks of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) as the 119th Trooper School graduated at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After 34 weeks of rigorous training, these newly sworn Troopers are now prepared to protect and serve their communities across the state.



Governor Brian P. Kemp delivered the keynote address and administered the Oath of Office, charging the graduates with their duty to uphold Georgia’s laws with trust, fortitude, compassion and professionalism. Additional remarks were made by Colonel Billy Hitchens, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Captain Mark Riley, Director of Training.



Trooper School demands extraordinary commitment. Cadets receive 22 weeks of academy instruction followed by 12 weeks of field training. While the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires 408 hours of basic training, graduates of Trooper School complete more than 1,400 hours of advanced training in areas such as emergency driving, defensive tactics, firearms, criminal law, accident investigation, and Spanish.



Speaking on behalf of his classmates, Class President Trooper Daniel George reflected on their shared journey:



“We soon learned that the journey to become a Georgia State Trooper is more than just a training program—it’s a crucible. It takes individuals with different backgrounds, experiences, and strengths, and pushes them to their absolute limits. And in that process, it shapes us into something greater: a cohesive unit, ready to serve with discipline, resilience, and honor.”



Class officers are: Trooper Daniel George, Class President; Trooper Lucy Kemp, Vice President; Trooper David Bach, Chaplain; Trooper Cody Williams, Sergeant-at-Arms; Trooper Brandon Wyre, Treasurer; and Trooper Jacob Cochran, Pennant Bearer.

Several graduates were recognized for their exceptional performance:

Driving Proficiency – Trooper Joshua Hager

– Trooper Joshua Hager Firearms Proficiency – Trooper Victor Perez

– Trooper Victor Perez Top Gun Award – Trooper Victor Perez

– Trooper Victor Perez Highest Academic Average – Trooper Lucy Kemp

Trooper Lucy Kemp, who achieved the highest academic average, was awarded the Corporal Chadwick LeCroy Scholarship to pursue a degree at Reinhardt University. This scholarship honors Corporal LeCroy, who was killed in the line of duty on December 27, 2010.



The Patrick Dupree Leadership Award was presented to Trooper Zorian Fordham for demonstrating outstanding leadership throughout the program. The award honors the memory of Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree, who passed away during training in 2022.



These 30 new Troopers will now be assigned to one of GSP’s 52 patrol posts across Georgia, where they will begin their careers on the front lines of public safety.

