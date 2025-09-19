//Georgia’s unemployment rate holds steady in August

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Department of Labor announces that Georgia’s unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4% in August.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that Georgia ‘s August 2025 unemployment rate was 3.4%, unchanged from July. The unemployment rate was nine-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“Georgia is already the No. 1 state for business, and now we ‘re building a reputation as the top state for talent,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “With unemployment holding steady at 3.4% in August, nine-tenths below the national average, and Georgia adding workers seven months in a row, our workforce is strong and growing. Together with Gov. Brian Kemp and statewide partners, we ‘re creating good-paying jobs, supporting hardworking Georgians, and keeping Georgia moving forward.”

Jobs increased by 1,900 over the month to 4,999,600. Over the year, jobs rose by 32,300.

In August, the sectors reaching all-time highs included health care and social assistance, 627,200; and leisure and hospitality, 521,200.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past month were retail trade, 2,900; administrative and support services, 1,800; accommodation and food services, 1,600; state government, 1,500; and other services, 1,200.

Jobs declined over the month in construction, 3,000; information, 2,400; professional and technical services, 1,500; federal government, 1,200; and real estate and rental and leasing, 1,000.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past year were health care and social assistance, 25,100; administrative and support services, 7,400; local government, 6,400; arts, entertainment, and recreation, 5,900; and state government, 4,000.

Jobs declined over the year in transportation, warehousing, and utilities, 9,000; information, 4,900; construction, 3,700; wholesale trade, 2,700; and federal government, 2,600.

Georgia’s labor force increased by 4,489 to 5,381,610 in August and declined by 34,227 over the past year.

Employment rose by 8,657 to 5,200,427 and declined by 17,782 over the past 12 months.

Unemployment fell by 4,168 to 181,183 in August and was down 16,445 over the past year.

Initial claims fell by 6,109 in August to 18,621 and declined by 4,577 over the past year.

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/email-us. For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.