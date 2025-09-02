//Georgia’s Rural Center moves under GDA, hires new Executive Director

Share with friends

TIFTON – Georgia’s Rural Center moves under the Georgia Department of Agriculture and hires a new Executive Director.

Release:

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced that Georgia’s Rural Center for Innovation and Prosperity has fully transitioned from the University System of Georgia to the Georgia Department of Agriculture and has hired Charles “Charlie” Fiveash as its new Executive Director, effective August 15, 2025. Fiveash was recommended by Commissioner Harper and received unanimous approval from the Georgia Rural Development Council. Since its inception in 2018, Georgia’s Rural Center projects have resulted in more than $408 million in investments in Rural Georgia, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture looks forward to continuing that strong record of success.

“We are incredibly excited that Georgia’s Rural Center is now housed at the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and we look forward to leveraging existing resources through GDA and Georgia Grown to build upon and expand the great work the Rural Center is already doing,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “We’re equally excited to welcome Charlie Fiveash, who brings nearly 35 years of experience, to the Rural Center team, and I look forward to working closely with Charlie to make investments and build prosperity in Rural Georgia.”



“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the team at the Department of Agriculture and Georgia’s Rural Center and look forward to continuing the efforts being made to positively impact the rural communities in our state,” said Rural Center Executive Director Charlie Fiveash. “With the support of the Georgia Rural Development Council, I hope to identify Georgia’s rural sectors and communities with the most pressing needs and foster partnerships that create meaningful progress.”



Fiveash is a native of Brunswick, Georgia, and most recently served as the Executive Director of Partnership Habersham in Habersham County. He has over 35 years of experience in commercial real estate development, economic development, and workforce development. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia, earned a Master’s in Logistics & Supply Chain Management from Georgia College & State University, and currently serves on the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia as well as numerous other professional, civic, and faith-based organizations. Charlie is married to Lang Culbreth Fiveash, and they have three adult children who reside in the Atlanta area.



“The Rural Center has had excellent leadership since its inception,” said Jim Matney, Chairman of the Georgia Rural Development Council. “The council is excited to continue promoting, advocating for, and sharing about rural Georgia with Charlie Fiveash at the helm while working with the Georgia Department of Agriculture as it strives to advance these communities within our state.”



About Georgia’s Rural Center:

Legislation that established Georgia’s Rural Center in 2018, House Bill 951, granted the center statewide authority to work with communities and the private sector to promote general welfare, encourage business, and achieve prosperity through innovation and investment in rural communities throughout Georgia. House Bill 495 simply moved the center’s operations from the University System of Georgia to the Department of Agriculture.



To date, Georgia’s Rural Center projects have resulted in a total investment in rural Georgia of more than $408 million, with $3 million of center funds, which is a 132:1 return ratio against CRPI funds. Since its inception in 2018, the work of Georgia’s Rural Center has touched all 159 of Georgia’s metro, suburban, and rural communities through regional and statewide projects, and directly impacted 73 counties through projects needed in rural communities to help them prosper and thrive.