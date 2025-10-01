//Georgia nonprofit organizations awarded over $3M in grants

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia nonprofit organizations were recently awarded over $3 million in security grants from GEMA/HS.

Release:

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) awarded $3,294,418 in grants to 19 nonprofit organizations in Georgia to strengthen their security, enhance their protective measures and safeguard the communities they serve. GEMA/HS administered these grant awards for the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) FY24 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) – National Security Supplemental (NSS) Program.

“Nonprofit and faith-based organizations face increasing threats to their security,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “It is our hope that these awards are able to provide impactful security enhancements that protect not only the nonprofits to which they were awarded but also the communities they serve.”

The NSGP is an initiative aimed at strengthening the security and resilience of nonprofit organizations that may be at higher risk of terrorist or other extremist attack. Funds provided through the NSGP may be used to enhance equipment and conduct security-related activities, to address and close capability gaps identified through vulnerability assessments or to strengthen relationships across nonprofit organizations, state, local and territorial homeland security agencies.

Awards of up to $200,000 can be given per physical site and a nonprofit organization can submit applicational packages for up to three sites. The application process for the NSGP is competitive and requires careful preparation. All NSGP applicants must submit a Mission Statement, Investment Justification and Vulnerability Assessment with their application. Award recipients are kept confidential due to high security risks.

Nonprofit organizations in Georgia that are interested in applying for the NSGP can do so through the Georgia Emergency Management Grants Manager System at ga.emgrants.com. The application period for the FY25 NSGP award runs from October 1 to November 17, 2025. For more information, please visit https://gema.georgia.gov/nonprofit-security-grant-program-0 or email HSGrants@gema.ga.gov.