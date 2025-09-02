//Georgia gas prices increases slightly to $2.90 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia gas price has increased slightly by a single cent with drivers paying an average price of $2.90 per gallon.

The Georgia gas price average increased by a single cent ahead of Labor Day; the slight rise has a minimal impact on the overall cost of filling up at the pump. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is 1 cent higher than it was a week ago, 2 cents lower than it was a month ago, and 24 cents lower than it was a year ago. It costs drivers an average of $43.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $4.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“Summer gas prices held their ground, but with fall on the way, we anticipate drivers will see a welcome drop at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Still, with hurricane season underway, any Gulf disruptions could cause prices to rise temporarily.”

Nationally:

Refinery Floods in the Midwest Drive Gas Prices Higher Nationwide

Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by 3 cents, reaching $3.18, and may fluctuate overnight. A recent refinery issue has led to a rise in gas prices ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The largest refinery in the Midwest shut down operations for several days following a severe thunderstorm. As a result, states in the Great Lakes region experienced an increase in gas prices, but they may soon receive some relief now that the refinery is back online. Overall, summer gas prices have remained steady and are expected to trend downward as the fall season approaches. But the incident in Whiting underscores the futility of predicting gas prices. Mother Nature and geopolitical events can suddenly and unexpectedly impact fuel prices.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.84 million barrels a day last week to 9.24 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 223.6 million barrels to 222.3 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10 million barrels per day.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.90)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.01), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.96), and Macon ($2.93).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($2.86), Rome ($2.83), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.82).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.18 $3.19 $3.15 $3.14 $3.33 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.90 $2.90 $2.89 $2.92 $3.14 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.