//GDOT announces short-term closure in Dougherty County

Share with friends

DOUGHERTY CO – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces a short-term closure is scheduled for a Dougherty County road.

Release:

What: Oxford Construction Co. is planning a short-term closure of Gravel Hill Road in order to tie it into State Route 133. Gravel Hill Road is expected to be closed for about two weeks, depending on weather. Motorists will be directed to use Gibson Road, which connects to Gravel Hill Road. Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a number of projects to widen/reconstruct SR 133. This project runs from north of County Line Road to north of Holly Drive. The construction contract is approximately $52.6 million and work is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2026.

Where: Gravel Hill Road at SR 133, Dougherty County.

When: Gravel Hill Road is scheduled to close Tuesday, Sept. 23, and remain closed about two weeks, depending on weather conditions.