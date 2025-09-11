//GBI arrests 14-year-old minor with Terroristic Threats

Share with friends

MITCHELL CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a fourteen-year-old minor with making Terroristic Threats.

Release:

The GBI and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a fourteen-year-old minor with Terroristic Threats and Disruption of a Public School as a result of an investigation into threats made against the Mitchell County High School.

On September 8, 2025, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance after a text message began spreading among students that contained a threat to commit a shooting at the school. On September 9, 2025, agents and investigators identified the minor responsible for the threat.

After discussions with the Department of Juvenile Justice, the minor was detained and taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

There is no indication the minor was ever present on campus after the threat was made.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Georgia Circuit District Attorney’s Office.