//GaDOE looks back at Teacher Policy Fellowship, opens applications for 2025-2026

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GaDOE looks back at the Teacher Policy Fellowship and announces that applications are now open for 2025-2026.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Education’s 2024-2025 Teacher Policy Fellowship brought together 21 teachers from across the state for a yearlong journey into education policy – an opportunity that blended classroom practice with policymaking at the state and national levels.

Applications are now open for the 2025-2026 cohort, offering a new group of educators the chance to engage in this unique professional learning experience.

A look back at the 2024-2025 Fellowship

GaDOE’s Teacher Policy Fellowship is a prestigious nine-month professional learning program designed to immerse classroom teachers in the world of public education policy and policymaking. Utilizing a blended learning approach that combines virtual sessions with in-person meetings, the fellowship allows teachers to continue their classroom responsibilities while engaging in meaningful professional development. Participants gained firsthand knowledge about policy design and implementation at the state level.

“One of the most impactful ways we can strengthen public education in Georgia is by investing in our teachers,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “That includes providing opportunities for professional growth and ensuring their voices are heard in policy decisions. The Teacher Policy Fellowship enables GaDOE to work closely with teachers to develop student-centered policies that reflect the realities of the classroom.”

Throughout the program, fellows engaged in dynamic discussions, seminars, and projects to deepen their understanding of the policy landscape and the stakeholders involved. Through webinars, workshops, and a day at the Georgia State Capitol, fellows interacted with policymakers, legislators, education leaders, and experts from GaDOE and other organizations. Leveraging evidence-based research in their capstone project, each fellow developed a policy proposal that could influence future education policies in Georgia, presenting their ideas to a panel of experts for feedback.

In March 2025, the Teacher Policy Fellows embarked on a three-day trip to Washington, D.C. They engaged in high-level policy discussions, visited congressional offices, and met with national education leaders. The experience aimed to bridge the gap between the classroom and the Capitol, giving teachers a direct voice in shaping the policies that affect their students and schools.

The Washington, D.C. experience is made possible through private donations. Individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in supporting future Teacher Policy Fellowship cohorts may contribute through the Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE). To donate, click here and enter “Teacher Policy Fellowship” in the field that reads “Please designate a project or GFPE will use the funds where they are most needed.”

“It was truly eye-opening to see behind the curtain of national education advocacy,” said Charlie McAdoo, II, a 2024-2025 Fellow and CTAE teacher from Beacon Hill Middle School, City Schools of Decatur. “I now feel better equipped to drive meaningful change in my classroom, school, and community.”

Highlights of the trip included meetings with the offices of U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia; a guided tour of the U.S. Capitol led by Veena Black, an Albert Einstein Fellow, Georgia Teacher of the Year Finalist, and GaDOE Teacher Policy Fellowship alumna; a session with the 2024 National Teacher of the Year, Missy Testerman; and an in-depth conversation with officials at the U.S. Department of Education. Fellows met with the education policy aides for the top-ranking members of the Congressional Education Committees to learn more about their priorities. They also scheduled meetings with their representatives and met with their staff to discuss the issues facing education in their communities.

“This experience was truly invaluable,” said Shannon Borum, a 2024-2025 Fellow and French teacher at Jackson High School in Butts County. “During our time in the capital, we had the opportunity to meet with legislative staffers and gain a deeper understanding of how education policy is shaped at the federal level. These conversations were eye-opening and empowering, and they will directly inform the work I do with students and fellow educators. I’ve returned inspired and equipped to better advocate for thoughtful, impactful policy that supports Georgia’s educators and students.”

Apply for the 2025-2026 Teacher Policy Fellowship

Applications are now open for the 2025-2026 Teacher Policy Fellowship cohort. Teachers can apply today to embark on this journey to expand their knowledge, elevate their voices, and contribute to the development of policies that enhance education for all Georgia students. The application deadline is September 19, 2025.

2024-2025 Teacher Policy Fellowship Participants (alphabetically by last name)