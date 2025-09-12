//GA man involved in officer shooting identified

Share with friends

HOUSTON CO – A Georgia man that was involved in an officer shooting has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Release:

UPDATE – September 5, 2025:

The man who was shot and injured in the officer involved shooting has been identified as Aaron Micheal White-Touchet, age 29, of Warner Robins, GA.

UPDATE – September 3, 2025:

The man who was shot and injured in the officer involved shooting has died.

ORIGINAL – September 3, 2025:

At the request of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Houston County, GA. One man was shot and injured in the incident. No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on September 3, 2025, at about 2:30 am, a HCSO deputy saw a car that was reported stolen the previous date and had been involved in a vehicle pursuit. The deputy attempted to stop the car when 2 occupants exited the car and ran toward Houston Lake Road and Thomson Street, in Centerville, Houston County, Georgia. Additional deputies responded to the area to assist with searching for the suspects. During the search, a deputy encountered a man believed to be one of the suspects. At this time, the man shot at a deputy. Multiple deputies returned fire, hitting the man. The man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time due to pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Houston County Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.