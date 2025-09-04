//DPS reports 15 fatalities over Labor Day holiday travel period in GA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Department of Public Safety reports 15 traffic fatalities over the Labor Day holiday travel period in Georgia.

Over the 2024 Labor Day holiday travel period, which began Friday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m. and concluded Monday, September 1 at 11:59 p.m., traffic crashes across Georgia claimed 15 lives.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in ten fatalities. Local law enforcement agencies, including the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and DeKalb County Police Department, reported five additional traffic-related deaths in four fatal crashes during the period.

Beyond the tragic fatality crash investigations, Troopers responded to more than 280 crashes statewide, resulting in over 150 injuries. GSP Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers remained highly active on Georgia roads throughout the weekend, conducting over 19,500 traffic stops. As a result:

More than 9,800 citations were issued

Over 14,400 warnings were given

425 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI)

702 distracted driving citations were issued

1,094 seat belt violations were cited

200 child restraint violations were recorded

Fatalities Reported in Georgia Crashes Fatalities Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 9 10 Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 4 5 Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 13 15