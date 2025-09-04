//DPS reports 15 fatalities over Labor Day holiday travel period in GA
September 3, 2025

DPS reports 15 fatalities over Labor Day holiday travel period in GA

ATLANTA – The Department of Public Safety reports 15 traffic fatalities over the Labor Day holiday travel period in Georgia.

Release:

Over the 2024 Labor Day holiday travel period, which began Friday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m. and concluded Monday, September 1 at 11:59 p.m., traffic crashes across Georgia claimed 15 lives.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in ten fatalities. Local law enforcement agencies, including the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and DeKalb County Police Department, reported five additional traffic-related deaths in four fatal crashes during the period.

Beyond the tragic fatality crash investigations, Troopers responded to more than 280 crashes statewide, resulting in over 150 injuries. GSP Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers remained highly active on Georgia roads throughout the weekend, conducting over 19,500 traffic stops. As a result:

  • More than 9,800 citations were issued
  • Over 14,400 warnings were given
  • 425 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI)
  • 702 distracted driving citations were issued
  • 1,094 seat belt violations were cited
  • 200 child restraint violations were recorded
Fatalities Reported in Georgia Crashes              Fatalities
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 910
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 45
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 1315
GSP TroopsAgencies Reporting Fatalities Fatalities
Troop A Post 3 – Cartersville   1
Troop BPost 6 – Gainesville; Post 37 – Cumming; Hall Co. SO4
Troop CPost 47 – Forest Park; DeKalb Co. PD; DeKalb Co. SO    5
Troop DPost 2 – LaGrange; Post 4 – Villa Rica; Post 44 – Forsyth3
Troop E 0
Troop FPost 42 – Rincon  1
Troop GPost 12 – Thomasville   1
Troop H 0
Troop I 0
Total 15

