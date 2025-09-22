//DOT awards $41.6M in contracts for August

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awards $41.6 million in project contracts for August across the state.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 19 projects valued at approximately $41.6 million at the monthly State Transportation Board meeting held in August.

The largest single investment construction project, valued at approximately $4.5 million, proposes 0.396 mile of construction of two bridges and approaches on Fiddler Green Road (County Road 246) over Red Bluff Creek (Low Impact Bridge Program) in Atkinson County. This contract and three other construction projects total approximately $13 million and represent 31 percent of the total funds awarded.

The largest safety contract, valued at approximately $3.9 million, proposes sharp curve friction treatments and pavement marking upgrades at various locations in Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties. This contract and nine other safety projects total approximately $12.1 million and represent 29 percent of the total funds awarded.

The resurfacing contract, valued at approximately $11.8 million, will mill and plant mix resurface 4.900 miles on I-95/State Route (SR) 405 beginning north of the Altamaha River bridge extending north of SR 251 in McIntosh County. This is the only resurfacing contract for August, and it also represents 29 percent of the total funds awarded.



There are four bridge rehabilitation contracts totaling approximately $4.6 million which represent the remaining 11 percent of the total funds awarded. The largest project is valued at approximately $1.9 million and includes rehabilitation across various locations in Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Macon, Monroe, and Pulaski counties.



Award Announcement list for August (includes rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on August 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on September 5, 2025.

The August awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2026, which began on July 1, 2025, to approximately $444 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2026 will conclude June 30, 2026.



Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more please visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs, and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike, and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.