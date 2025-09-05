//Court order terminates all contracts between MV Realty, GA homeowners

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr secures a court order terminating all contracts between MV Realty and 3,300 Georgia homeowners.

Attorney General Chris Carr has secured a court order that prohibits MV Realty from enforcing its 40-year listing agreements and property liens in Georgia. MV Realty is also prohibited from collecting payments associated with such agreements and ordered to refund all early termination fees to Georgia homeowners.

This outcome, which stems from a lawsuit Carr filed against MV Realty in January 2024, provides critical relief to more than 3,300 homeowners who were tricked into signing predatory contracts with the Florida-based real estate brokerage firm. This includes roughly 1,000 Georgians ages 60 and older.

“MV Realty’s predatory loan scheme put thousands of Georgians at risk of losing everything they had worked so hard to earn,” said Carr. “We took action to protect homeowners across the state, and we were able to deliver critical relief when they needed it most. This is a major win for families and seniors, and we’ll keep fighting for them each day.”

MV Realty promoted its deceptively branded “Homeowner Benefit Program” on websites, social media and through telemarketing as a way to “get cash without borrowing” and promised consumers that they could keep the small cash payment in exchange for agreeing to use the company’s services in the future. What was not made clear to consumers is that they are then locked into a 40-year agreement that will cost them or their heirs at least 3 percent of the value of the home 1) if it is sold without using MV Realty as their agent; 2) transferred to another person; or 3) goes into foreclosure before the 40 years are up. MV Realty enrolled more than 3,300 Georgians into a Homeowner Benefit Agreement for which the company recorded a memorandum in the real property records. This memorandum acts as a cloud or lien on the homeowner’s property to ensure collection of the 3 percent early termination fee and interferes with a consumer’s ability to sell or refinance their home or obtain a reverse mortgage.

On Aug. 28, 2025, the Court ordered that MV Realty is immediately and permanently enjoined and prohibited from taking the following actions in Georgia:

Recovering or attempting to recover any commission, early termination fee or penalty relating to a Homeowner Benefit Agreement signed by a Georgia homeowner;

Enforcing or attempting to enforce any Homeowner Benefit Agreement signed by a Georgia homeowner;

Asserting or representing to any consumer, homeowner, title agent, real estate agent, closing attorney, lender, prospective purchaser, or in any legal action or arbitration proceeding involving a Georgia consumer who has signed a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, that MV Realty holds any enforceable property interest, lien, memorandum, or any other encumbrance or cloud on title to any Georgia consumer’s property;

Filing or causing to be indexed a lis pendens against the home of any Georgia consumer who signed a Homeowner Benefit Agreement;

Recording any Memorandum or any other document which provides public notice of a Homeowner Benefit Agreement or otherwise encumbers, restricts, or clouds title on any Georgia consumer’s property; and

Selling, assigning, or in any way transferring any Georgia Homeowner Benefit Agreement held by MV Realty.

The Court further ordered that:

MV Realty shall record, or cause to be recorded, unconditional terminations of all Memorandums they have recorded on any Georgia consumer’s property, at MV Realty’s sole cost and using the same form of termination used previously in Georgia by MV Realty, by the earlier of: Sept. 11, 2025; or Within two days of notification from any Georgia homeowner, title agent, real estate agent, closing attorney, lender, or prospective purchaser who requires a termination to be recorded in Georgia to proceed with any transaction related thereto.

MV Realty shall record, or cause to be recorded, terminations of any lis pendens they have recorded in the real property record against the property of any Georgia consumer who signed a Homeowner Benefit Agreement.

MV Realty shall dismiss all lawsuits they have pending against Georgia consumers.

MV Realty shall cease advertising the Homeowner Benefit Program and MV Realty’s real estate services to Georgia consumers through their websites, via telephone calls, via emails, or via any other method.

MV Realty shall pay restitution to all Georgia consumers who have paid an early termination fee in whole or in part, in the full amount of the early termination fee paid by Sept. 11, 2025.

