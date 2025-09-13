//Campus Nights 2025 brings worship, revival to Tucker Center

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – Campus Nights 2025 brings worship and revival to the Tucker Center with tickets going on sale this Friday.

After selling out every single tour stop in 2024, Campus Nights is back for another unforgettable year—bringing powerful worship, raw authenticity, and a fresh wave of revival to college campuses nationwide. The tour will stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Wednesday, November 19.

Tickets go on sale September 19 at noon. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Campus Nights 2025 features Josiah Queen, one of Christian music’s fastest-rising voices whose storytelling songs have captivated millions. Sharing the stage is Hulvey, bringing raw passion and hip-hop-driven praise that speaks to a generation hungry for truth. Rising artist Claire Leslie rounds out the lineup with her fresh sound and powerful vocals.

From Tennessee to Texas to Florida, Campus Nights 2025 is more than a tour—it’s a movement. Thousands of students will gather to lift up the name of Jesus, right in the heart of their campus. Come ready for a night you’ll never forget.

