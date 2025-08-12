//Three individuals from GA arrested in Aggravated Assault investigation

Share with friends

SUMTER CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested three individuals from Georgia in an Aggravated Assault investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Ashton Pride, age 20, of Smithville, GA with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, 2nd Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Theft by Taking, Entering Auto, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Micah Stephens, age 19, of Americus, GA, with 2 Counts of Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault, and Arderion Jones, age 17, of Americus, GA, with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, 2nd Degree Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, the GBI was requested by the Americus Police Department to assist in an ongoing aggravated assault investigation. Americus PD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Knollwood Drive regarding a man that had been shot. When officers arrived, they discovered D’Shawndra Morris, of Desoto, GA, on the ground with a gunshot wound. Americus PD along with Americus Fire and Rescue provided first aid. Morris was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital and was later transferred to Phoebe Putney in Albany, GA.

On Friday, August 8, 2025, the Regional Investigative Office in Americus, the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the West Georgia Gang Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriffs Office arrested Pride.

Later that same day, officers from the Americus Police Department arrested Stephens.

On Monday, August 11, 2025, Americus Police, Smithville Police, and GBI agents arrested Jones.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at Submit Tips Online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.