//Superintendent Woods seeks 2025-2026 Student Advisory Council

ATLANTA – Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking students in grades 10-12 to serve on the 2025-2026 Student Advisory Council.

CONTACT FOR STUDENTS/APPLICANTS: students@doe.k12.ga.us

TO APPLY: Please review the “Application Instructions” section at the bottom of this release.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2025-2026 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will also serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.

“The Student Advisory Council gives students a real seat at the table,” Superintendent Woods said. “Each year, I look forward to hearing directly from Georgia students about their experiences in the classroom. Their voices help shape the decisions we make at the state level, and their insights have a lasting impact. I encourage any student who wants to make a difference to apply.”

Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public high school (including charter schools) for the 2025-2026 school year as a sophomore, junior, or senior. Virtual learning students are still considered enrolled. The Student Advisory Council will meet four times in person during the school year; meeting dates are listed in the application.

“Serving on the Student Advisory Council has opened my eyes to the educational realm that goes beyond the classroom,” 2024-2025 Student Advisory Council member Laura Kate Cody said. “It has expanded my perspective and shown me the immense pride and dedication that GaDOE has for all students, as well as their willingness to hear and take action on matters of concern. During each meeting, Superintendent Woods was open and receptive to student feedback, both positive and negative. For me, this experience has helped build my confidence, sharpen my leadership skills, and connect me with peers who share a passion for making a difference in education.”

Application Instructions

Click here for the 2025-2026 Student Advisory Council application. Students must apply by September 5, 2025 at 5 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.

Students in grades 10-12 enrolled in a public high school (including charter schools and virtual students) are eligible to apply.

Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on September 30, 2025 at 10 a.m. to determine if they have been selected.

Please note that we typically receive hundreds more applications than we can accept. Not being selected for the Student Advisory Council does not mean the student’s application did not meet the qualifications.