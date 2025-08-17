//Property dispute leads to GA man being arrested for Terroristic Threats

Share with friends

AUGUSTA – A Georgia man was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for Terroristic Threats during a property dispute.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Eric L. Loggins, age 53, of Augusta, Georgia, with one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

On July 8, 2025, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of a person who made terroristic threats during a property dispute in Augusta. Investigators determined that Loggins was responsible for making threats against an employee of a local surveying company who was conducting work on June 30, 2025, at the request of Loggins’ neighbor.

Loggins was arrested on August 15, 2025, after he turned himself into the Richmond County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.