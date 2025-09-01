//New GMC Foundation Senior VP for Advancement, Executive Director

Share with friends

MILLEDGEVILLE – GMC Foundation announces the new Senior Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director.

Release:

Georgia Military College (GMC) is proud to announce the appointment of Anna Walker as the institution’s new Senior Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the GMC Foundation. Walker brings over 15 years of experience in higher education and nonprofit fundraising, with a proven track record of cultivating meaningful relationships, leading successful campaigns, and building strong teams to enhance institutional advancement.

“Our entire GMC team is thrilled to welcome Anna Walker to Georgia Military College as the next strategic leader of our Advancement team,” said Major General Terrence McKenrick, U.S. Army (Retired), President of Georgia Military College. “Her knowledge and expertise in fundraising and development will take GMC to the next level in positioning the organization for long-term sustainability. As an institution, a significant part of our mission is to provide hope and opportunities to our students, and much of this is accomplished through our fundraising efforts. I’m confident Anna’s leadership will be instrumental in improving the effectiveness of our fundraising strategy.”

“I am honored to lead the next chapter of the Advancement team at Georgia Military College,” Walker said. “The important work before us offers a meaningful opportunity to further strengthen our impact on students, alumni, and the broader community—ensuring that the mission of GMC continues to deliver lasting benefits for generations to come. I am deeply grateful for the chance to serve alongside President McKenrick and the GMC community, and I look forward with enthusiasm to the important work ahead.”

Throughout her career, Anna has been entrusted with securing transformational gifts, managing major campaigns, and engaging boards, alumni, and corporate partners in support of the mission of education. At Georgia Tech, she successfully managed multi-million-dollar fundraising portfolios and led development initiatives that deepened alumni engagement and strengthened corporate partnerships. As Director of Advancement at New City School in St. Louis, she directed annual fundraising campaigns, fostered meaningful parent and family engagement, stewarded a dynamic board of trustees, and oversaw marketing and donor relations strategies. Most recently, Anna has worked with Capital Campaign Pro, providing fundraising assistance and advice for nonprofits throughout the United States.

Anna’s leadership style reflects both her expertise and her passion for building a culture of philanthropy. She has served on the boards of alumni organizations, community groups, and national professional associations, and is highly regarded as a mentor and strategist who knows how to inspire support at every level.

As Senior Vice President for Advancement & Executive Director of the GMC Foundation, Anna will oversee GMC’s fundraising and cultivation efforts through strengthening GMC’s external relations, organizational partnerships, and Foundation relations. Her vision and leadership will play a key role in ensuring GMC continues to thrive for the next 146 years and beyond.