//Kemp announces new Banking and Finance Commissioner, GOSA Director

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the appointments of the new Banking and Finance Commissioner and GOSA Director.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointment of Oscar “Bo” Fears as the new Commissioner of Banking and Finance and Dr. Fran Dundore as Director of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA), both effective September 1. Fears will succeed Commissioner Hagler, who dedicated multiple decades of his accomplished career to the people of our state and will retire at the end of the month as the second longest-serving commissioner in the department’s history. Dundore will succeed Ian Caraway, who will return to the Governor’s Office as Director of Policy and External Affairs following his impactful time as Interim Director of GOSA.

“Marty, the girls, and I want to thank Bo for his years of dedicated service to the state as he steps into this new leadership role,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We’re excited for his contributions to the department and are also incredibly thankful for the decades of valued service given by Kevin Hagler. As he prepares to enjoy a well-earned retirement, we wish him and his family continued happiness.”

“The Kemp family is also grateful that Fran will continue to benefit the students, teachers, and families of Georgia by taking on her new role,” the governor continued. “Her decades of experience in both the classroom and public service make her uniquely qualified to succeed in this role and ensure our state is empowering our next generation with the greatest gift we can give them: a strong educational foundation.”

“Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank Ian for his years of hard work and dedication as an important member of Team Kemp. His brief time at GOSA has already made that office stronger, and Marty and I are thankful that his breadth of knowledge on education and workforce matters will continue to benefit my office and the entire state.”

Oscar “Bo” Fears III currently serves as the Senior Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Banking and Finance and is responsible for the general administration and oversight of the department; the development of policies and procedures; and oversight of information technology, security, and project management. Fears first joined the agency in 2013 as the Deputy Commissioner for Legal Affairs, providing legal advice and support of the department’s operations.

Prior to joining the department, he worked at the Georgia Attorney General’s office for 16 years. Among various roles during his tenure, he also served as group leader for the Business and Finance Section of the Commercial Transactions and Litigation Division. Fears earned a B.A. in history from Emory University and a J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.

Fran Dundore has been a member of the GOSA team since coming on board as the Director of School Services in 2022. In this capacity, she has overseen the annual Governor’s Honors Program which provides students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.

Dundore began her career as a high school English teacher in Stephens County and has spent the last 28 years serving public school students across the state as a principal, district curriculum leader, and assistant superintendent. Her work has focused on cultivating relationships and providing strategic support between schools and communities to advance academic opportunities for all students and to ensure that literacy is a shared priority. She holds a degree in English from Piedmont University and degrees in leadership from the University of North Georgia and Georgia Southern University. She currently resides in Athens with her husband, Walt.