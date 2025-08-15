//Georgia’s unemployment rate falls to 3.4% in July

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor announces that Georgia’s July 2025 unemployment rate has declined from June.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that Georgia’s July 2025 unemployment rate was 3.4%, down one-tenth from June. The unemployment rate was eight-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“More Georgians are stepping into the workforce and securing jobs — a trend that’s held strong for two consecutive months,” said Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “Meanwhile, the number of unemployed has steadily declined for 11 straight months, resulting in an improved unemployment rate of 3.4% in July 2025, the lowest rate since April 2024. These gains reflect the power of putting workers first and building strong partnerships across Georgia.”

Jobs decreased by 500 over the month, to 4,995,500. Over the year, jobs rose by 26,900.

In July, the health care and social assistance sector reached an all-time high of 625,500 jobs.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past month were health care and social assistance, 2,800; durable goods manufacturing, 2,700; construction, 2,100; professional, scientific and technical services, 1,500; and state government, 700.

Jobs declined over the month in accommodation and food services, 4,500; transportation, warehousing and utilities, 1,400; finance and insurance, 900; wholesale trade, 900; federal government, 700; information, 700; and other services, 700.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past year were health care and social assistance, 25,700; local government, 6,700; private educational services, 5,400; arts, entertainment and recreation, 5,300; and administrative and support services, 3,800.

Jobs declined over the year in transportation, warehousing and utilities, 10,600; accommodation and food services, 3,900; information, 3,000; wholesale trade, 2,500; and retail trade, 2,500.

Georgia’s labor force increased by 732 to 5,377,004 in July and declined by 39,195 over the past year.

Employment rose by 1,702 to 5,191,653 and declined by 27,716 over the past 12 months.

Unemployment fell by 970 to 185,351 in July and was down 11,479 over the past year.

Initial claims rose by 5,073 in July to 24,730 and declined by 2,535 over the past year.

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/email-us. For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.