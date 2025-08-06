//Georgia man involved in officer shooting during foot pursuit

Share with friends

COLLEGE PARK – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer shooting involving a Georgia man during a pursuit.

Release:

At the request of the College Park Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in College Park, GA. Dwight Jaheem Robinson-Fikes, age 31, of Jonesboro, GA, was shot during the incident. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at about 7:10 p.m., College Park PD officers responded to a call regarding a person being shot at an apartment building near West Fayetteville Road. An officer traveling along Norman Drive saw Robinson walking away from the direction of the shooting incident. Robinson also matched the description of the shooting suspect. The officer attempted to make contact with Robinson, who immediately ran from the officer. As the officer chased Robinson, he gave verbal commands but Robinson did not comply with the commands. During the pursuit, the officer shot Robinson and gave Robinson commands to drop a firearm. Officers immediately rendered aid to Robinson.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.