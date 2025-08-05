//Georgia gas prices remain steady at $2.91 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia is remaining steady at the pumps with Georgians paying $2.91 per gallon for regular gasoline.

Release:

The Georgia gas price average is holding steady, giving Georgians across the Peach State a welcome pause at the pump, as the state’s average gas price holds steady at $2.91. In an unusual turn, this price remains unchanged from both last week and last month and sits 38 cents lower than this time last year. Filling a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs drivers an average of $43.65, nearly $6.00 less than a year ago.

“While pump prices are trending higher in many parts of the country, as summer travel winds down, Georgia gas prices remain steady,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Crude oil and fuel demand have both ticked upward, but these changes haven’t yet pushed prices higher for drivers in Georgia, offering a bit of relief for drivers wrapping up their seasonal road trips.”

Nationally:

Fuel Prices Chill While Demand Sizzles

Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by just one cent this week, reaching $3.15, and may fluctuate overnight. With roughly a month left in the summer driving season across several U.S. states, drivers are still enjoying smooth conditions at the pump.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand rose from 8.96 to 9.15 million barrels per day, while total domestic supply declined from 231.1 million barrels to 228.4 million. Production also ticked up last week, averaging 10 million barrels daily.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 79 cents to settle at $70 a barrel. According to the EIA, U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 7.7 million barrels from the prior week, bringing the total to 426.7 million barrels. Despite the increase, current levels remain approximately 6% below the five-year seasonal average.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.97), Atlanta ($2.94), and Athens ($2.92).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Rome ($2.83), Dalton ($2.82), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.78).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.15 $3.15 $3.14 $3.16 $3.47 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.91 $2.91 $2.91 $2.91 $3.29 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

