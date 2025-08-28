//Georgia DOT Commissioner receives ITS Lifetime Achievement Award

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry receives the ITS Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025.

Release:

At the 2025 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) World Congress, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E., was honored by his election to the ITS World Congress Hall of Fame as the winner of the ITS Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025. The ITS World Congress takes place in Atlanta from August 24 – 28, and brings together leaders, practitioners, policymakers, industry representatives and researchers to advance the study and implementation of ITS technology to enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and foster economic growth.



Commissioner McMurry is the first U.S. state DOT commissioner to be honored with the ITS Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given each year to an individual recognized as an outstanding leader in the organizations he or she has led: a thought leader in the ITS field; and a champion of the vision of ITS and its fulfillment within and beyond the ITS community. The award is bestowed jointly by ITS America, ITS Asia-Pacific and ERTICO-ITS Europe. The Hall of Fame Awards provide an invaluable opportunity to highlight the successes of the most outstanding, ambitious and innovative ITS deployments and to reward those people and organizations most worthy of recognition and praise.



“I’m very honored to receive this award and acknowledgement,” said Commissioner McMurry. “Georgia DOT has a long legacy and history of ITS deployment, and I am grateful and humbled by this recognition. The real recognition for this award, however, goes to the extraordinary men and women of Georgia DOT and our talented team of engineers and practitioners who are making the promise of intelligent transportation systems come to life.”



As a dedicated public servant, a visionary leader, and a national voice for innovation in transportation, Commissioner McMurry has consistently exemplified and advanced the highest ideals of the ITS community throughout his career. Commissioner McMurry has served as the Commissioner of Georgia DOT since 2015, overseeing the nation’s 10th largest state transportation system. He was appointed commissioner after having served various leadership roles since joining the department in 1990. He is a long-time champion of Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) and Connected Vehicle to Everything (CV2X) technology. Commissioner McMurry has been instrumental in guiding the deployment of cutting-edge ITS initiatives both in Georgia and nationally. Under his leadership, Georgia DOT has successfully implemented advanced traffic signal operations, vehicle-to everything communications, and data-driven corridor management strategies and safety programs that have set national benchmarks.



Commissioner McMurry currently serves on the ITS America Board of Directors, is the Vice President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and served as the 2018-19 president of the Southeastern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO). He has received numerous recognitions and accolades during his time as Georgia DOT Commissioner and serves on several boards within Georgia.



PICTURED ABOVE: ITS President & CEO Laura Chace presents the 2025 ITS Lifetime Achievement Award to Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E.



Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.