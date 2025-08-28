//GDOT announces lane closure suspension, best and worst holiday travel times

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia DOT announces lane closure suspension with the best and worst travel times for Labor Day weekend.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announces the suspension of all lane closures on Georgia interstates during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. The suspension of lane closures will begin at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 29, through 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, to offset the influence of holiday traffic and to reduce delays and increase safety for motorists. Motorists should note that some lane closures may still remain in place due to safety or emergency considerations.

Georgia DOT has analyzed Labor Day travel data from 2024 and predicts the following traffic flow patterns during this year’s holiday weekend from Wednesday, August 27 to Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Metro Atlanta Interstates:

Motorists should expect typical congestion on Wednesday, August 27 and Thursday, August 28 particularly during 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Motorists should be advised of potential heavy traffic on Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Light to normal traffic is expected all day on Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1.

Motorists can expect moderate post-holiday congestion on metro Atlanta interstates on Tuesday, September 2, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Surface Streets:

Heavy to normal traffic is expected to begin in the late morning on Wednesday, August 27 through Friday, August 29.

Normal to light traffic is expected on metro Atlanta surface streets from Saturday, August 30, through Monday, September 1.

Heavy to normal traffic is expected on metro Atlanta surface streets on Tuesday, September 2, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Express Lanes: August 29-September 1

The Express Lanes’ schedule changes are carefully assessed and based on recent data and trends. Orange directions indicate a change to the usual schedule. No changes are expected for the Northwest Corridor. Please note the following schedules are subject to change as needed.

Major interstates outside of metro Atlanta:

Historical Labor Day travel data from the 2024 holiday week has shown the following traffic trends for major interstates in and outside of the metro Atlanta area:

I-75 is predicted to have moderate congestion southbound and northbound out of Atlanta into Stockbridge.

is predicted to have moderate congestion southbound and northbound out of Atlanta into Stockbridge. I-85 and I-185 are predicted to have light congestion in West Georgia near Alabama.

and are predicted to have light congestion in West Georgia near Alabama. I-20 is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in West Georgia near Alabama.

is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in West Georgia near Alabama. I-24 is predicted to have moderate congestion in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga.

is predicted to have moderate congestion in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga. I-75 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in North Georgia near Chattanooga.

is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in North Georgia near Chattanooga. I-16 is predicted to have heavy congestion westbound and eastbound in East Georgia near Savannah.

is predicted to have heavy congestion westbound and eastbound in East Georgia near Savannah. I-475 , I-75, and I-16 are predicted to have heavy congestion in West Georgia near Macon.

, and are predicted to have heavy congestion in West Georgia near Macon. I-75 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in South Georgia near Valdosta.

is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in South Georgia near Valdosta. I-85 is predicted to have light congestion near Northeast Georgia near South Carolina.

is predicted to have light congestion near Northeast Georgia near South Carolina. I-95 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in Southeast Georgia near Florida.

To minimize travel delays, motorists are encouraged to use the free 511GA app to plan any trip throughout the state, get real time traffic and weather updates, or to request Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) or Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenace Program (CHAMP) roadside service. The app can be downloaded through the Apple Store or Google Play store. You can also access 511GA by calling 5-1-1 or visiting 511ga.org. Motorists travelling during the Labor Day holiday weekend are encouraged by Georgia DOT to utilize the following safety tips:

Georgia DOT HERO and CHAMP support: HERO and CHAMP are free services offered by Georgia DOT to assist motorists in need. Motorists can dial 511 to request their assistance or be connected to a first responder. HERO operators patrol the metro Atlanta area clearing roadways and restoring traffic flow after crashes. HERO operators assist motorists in the metro Atlanta area needing roadside service like flat tires, a dead battery, running out of gas and other vehicle maintenance issues. They can also administer first aid if necessary. CHAMP operators monitor interstates outside the metro Atlanta area (excluding I-59 and I-24). They also offer free roadside service as well as maintaining traffic flow and identifying interstate maintenance issues.

Move over for first responders: Traffic-related incidents are a leading cause of death for law enforcement officers. Please drive alert, eliminate all distractions and stay focused behind the wheel. Georgia’s Move-Over law requires all motorists to move over one lane, if possible, when there is an emergency vehicle with flashing lights parked on the shoulder of the highway. These include all first responders, utility vehicles, DOT vehicles, HERO and CHAMP units and tow trucks dealing with a crash. If traffic does not allow you to move over safely, the law requires motorists to slow down below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.

Designate a sober driver: If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a sober driver or use alternative transportation options.

Stay in your car: Motorists should avoid getting out of their vehicles if they are stopped on the road. Emergency assistance will provide proper instructions for drivers and passengers.

Drive defensively: An increase in out-of-town drivers is expected for Labor Day weekend. Use caution for unfamiliar motorists. Be alert and aware. Slow down and use caution approaching a vehicle with their hazard lights on. Maintain a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you in case they stop quickly and unexpectedly. Do not drive distracted. Stay focused on the road for any sudden incidents.

Travel safe in the Summer heat Debris is the #1 hazard on the roadway. Stay alert and be prepared to avoid unexpected obstacles. Inspect your tires, brakes, and fluid levels before you hit the road. Park in shaded areas to reduce severe heat exposure. Drive during cooler hours: Avoid peak hours by driving in the early morning or late evening. Carry an emergency kit: Include items such as a first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables, and basic tools.

Utilize the many travel services of 511GA Before you get behind the wheel, visit 511ga.org and download the free 511GA app on your Apple or Android device for turn-by-turn navigation, estimated travel times and real-time travel speeds. Check weather forecasts and real-time road conditions on 511GA to prepare for a safe arrival at your destination. Select Drive Mode on the 511GA app to receive audio alerts and contact 5-1-1 hands-free. Plan with My511 – Create and save routes and traffic cameras. Save your destination route and use the step-by-step navigation tool. Be alerted to road closures, construction and incidents in real time when you activate My511 alerts. Save and view traffic cameras along your drive to see current events on the road. If you have questions about travel times, Call 5-1-1 to speak to a live operator 24/7.





