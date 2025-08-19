//GBI investigates drive-by shooting involving two Georgians

Share with friends

THOMSON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a drive-by shooting involving two individuals from Georgia.

Release:

At the request of the Thomson Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a homicide in Thomson, GA.

The preliminary information indicates that on August 17, 2025, at about 11:00 p.m., the Thomson Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred at a home in the 400 block of Edgar Circle in Thomson, GA. Responding officers learned that during a drive-by shooting, D’Corby Benning, age 22, and Ja’Marcia Hampton, age 25, both of Thomson, were hit by gunfire while standing outside the home. Benning was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital where he died from his injuries. Hampton was airlifted to an Augusta area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Benning’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur where an autopsy will be completed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at (706) 595-2575 or the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.