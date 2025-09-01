//GBI investigates an officer shooting during a domestic incident

Share with friends

HENRY CO – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting with a Georgia man while responding to a domestic incident.

Release:

At the request of the Henry County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Henry County, GA. Greg Hamilton, age 38, of McDonough, GA, was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at about 8:45 a.m., Henry County PD officers responded to a 911 domestic incident on Brannan Road. As officers arrived on the scene, they encountered Hamilton outside of the home holding a shotgun. Officers repeatedly told Hamilton to drop the shotgun, which he refused. One officer discharged his weapon, hitting Hamilton. Hamilton was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.