//GBI investigates a mall burglary officer shooting involving three suspect

DUNWOODY – The GBI is investigating an officer shooting involving three suspects that occurred during a burglary call at a mall.

At the request of the Dunwoody Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Dunwoody, GA. Fredrick Hammonds, age 35, was shot and injured in this incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that, at about 3:03 a.m. on August 21, 2025, Dunwoody Police Department officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at Perimeter Mall. As officers arrived on the scene, they encountered three people fleeing the scene in a stolen mall security SUV. Officers chased the stolen SUV across Ashford-Dunwoody Road onto Perimeter Center East and cornered the SUV in a dead-end drive. The suspects then drove the stolen SUV toward the officers, who shot at the SUV. Two people jumped from the stolen SUV and ran away. The third person drove the stolen SUV along Perimeter Center East and crashed the SUV before running away. Officers established a perimeter around the area and began searching for the suspects. Officers later found one of the suspects, Hammonds, with a gunshot wound hiding in the parking deck of a nearby apartment complex. Hammonds was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators and officers are working to identify and locate the other two suspects.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the GBI will provide the case to the Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.