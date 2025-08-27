//GBI assists aggravated assault investigation involving a shooting

Share with friends

HAWKINSVILLE – The GBI recently assisted in an aggravated assault investigation that took place in a 1st Franklin Financial parking lot.

Release:

The GBI is actively assisting the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office with an aggravated assault investigation in Hawkinsville, Pulaski County, Georgia. The GBI has arrested and charged Nickelas Adams, age 21, of Warner Robins, GA, with one count of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. The GBI has also obtained arrest warrants for David Walker, age 20, of Hawkinsville, GA, for two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The preliminary information indicates that on August 21, 2025, at about 4:10 p.m., the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1st Franklin Financial in Hawkinsville, GA, in reference to a person who had been shot. When deputies arrived, they made contact with Adams and another man in the parking lot near a silver 2024 Toyota Corolla. The man with Adams had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Evidence from the investigation showed that the Toyota Corolla had also been shot multiple times. Pulaski County deputies searched nearby neighborhoods for a potential incident location. During their search, they found numerous cartridge cases in and around the road on Jelks Street, Hawkinsville, Pulaski County, Georgia.

Preliminary investigation reveals a mutual exchange of gunfire between two groups of people on Jelks Street. The circumstances that led up to the exchange of gunfire are currently unknown.

Adams was taken into custody at the scene and is currently in custody at the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center.

Additional arrests are expected.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1521. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.