//GaDOE distributes remaining federal funds to school districts

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education distributes the remaining federal funds to the school districts in Georgia.

At State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation, the State Board of Education voted to distribute $145,546,701 in federal funds to Georgia school districts.

These allocations, just released by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), include all previously delayed federal funding through the Title I, Part C; Title II, Part A; Title III, Part A; and Title IV, Part A grants. Superintendent Woods and the State Board of Education worked to schedule a called meeting as soon as Grant Award Notifications were received from USED, to ensure funds were distributed to school districts as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Title IV, Part B (21st Century Community Learning Centers) funding was released by USED prior to other grants, and the board voted to accept and distribute those dollars at a called board meeting on July 29.

“I’m relieved that Georgia has now received the full federal education funds previously approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump,” Superintendent Woods said. “I appreciate the State Board of Education and Chairman Stan DeJarnett working quickly to hold several called meetings and ensure these funds reach districts without further delay, and I want to thank our Federal Programs team, led by Deputy Superintendent Shaun Owen, for their continued hard work. As I’ve said before, I support both fiscal responsibility and the principle of returning control of education to states and local communities. That work is only possible when states have timely access to the resources already authorized at the federal level. I’m glad Georgia districts will now have these funds in hand as we get our school year started.”

Each of the grant programs funded today supports specific aspects of student achievement and educational outcomes.

Title I, Part C focuses on addressing the unique needs of migratory children through services like tutoring, summer programs, and parent outreach.

focuses on addressing the unique needs of migratory children through services like tutoring, summer programs, and parent outreach. Title II, Part A aims to improve student outcomes by enhancing teacher and leader effectiveness through professional development, recruitment, and retention.

aims to improve student outcomes by enhancing teacher and leader effectiveness through professional development, recruitment, and retention. Title III, Part A supports English learners in achieving English proficiency and academic success through language instruction, educator training, and community engagement.

supports English learners in achieving English proficiency and academic success through language instruction, educator training, and community engagement. Title IV, Part A promotes a well-rounded education, safe and healthy school environments, and effective technology use to enhance learning and digital literacy.

The Title IV, Part B (21st Century Community Learning Centers) funds released last week support high-quality afterschool and summer learning programs. Federal funds received for 21st CCLC programs in Georgia were lower this year because funding is based on states’ Title I allocations, which decreased in Georgia last year due to changes in Census data. Georgia received $40,591,845 in federal Title IV, Part B funds but was able to distribute $48,236,712 to subgrantees, using carryover funds to cover the difference.