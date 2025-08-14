//GA man arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer, Terroristic Threats

Share with friends

JENKINS CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia man for Impersonating a Police Officer and Terroristic Threats.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Wayne Leo Chance, age 51, of Perkins, GA, with one count of Disorderly Conduct, four counts of Terroristic Threats, and one count of Impersonating a Police Officer.

On August 8, 2025, the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of a person who had impersonated a police officer and made terroristic threats. Investigators identified Chance as the person involved in the incident. Chance allegedly confronted four people riding ATVs on a county-maintained road. At the time of the incident, Chance was driving a non-law enforcement vehicle equipped with activated construction-style warning lights. Chance reportedly portrayed himself as a police officer and made threats of violence toward the group.

Chance was arrested on August 12, 2025, after he turned himself in to the Jenkins County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.