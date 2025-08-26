//AAA releases latest booking data for travel costs, destinations for Labor Day 2025

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – According to AAA, the latest booking data underscores trends in travel costs and destinations for Labor Day 2025.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, Americans are gearing up for one last summer escape. According to AAA’s latest booking data, top domestic destinations include Seattle, Orlando, and New York, while Vancouver leads the international list. Whether cruising through Alaska or exploring iconic cities, travelers are embracing the opportunity to hit the road, skies, and seas.

“Whether you’re heading out for Labor Day weekend or planning a future getaway, now is a great time to book,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Domestic travel costs are trending lower, and while international airfare is up slightly, travelers will find savings on hotels, rental cars, and cruises abroad. With a wide range of destinations—from Alaska to Europe—drawing interest, smart planning now can lead to memorable experiences without breaking the budget.”

Key Trends in Travel Costs

AAA data highlights that domestic travel is more affordable compared to last year in several key areas:

Domestic round-trip flights are 6% cheaper, averaging $720 per ticket. Popular destinations include Orlando, New York, Denver, and Atlanta.

Hotel stays within the United States have seen an 11% decrease, with multi-night stays averaging $495.

Car rentals are 3% less expensive, with the average cost for multi-day bookings at $545.

The leading international destinations for Labor Day travel include European hotspots like Rome, Dublin, and London. Those heading abroad will find a 42% drop in international car rental costs (now an average of $645 for multi-day use) and a 9% reduction in cruise prices departing from international ports.

However, travelers taking international flights should prepare for an 8% increase in airfare, with round-trip rates averaging $1,470. International hotel bookings are moderately cheaper, with a 2% drop, bringing the average multi-night stay to $590.

Gas Prices Expected to Remain Stable

Drivers can expect gas prices to remain steady, with the national average hovering near last year’s $3.33 per gallon. Unless disrupted by events like Gulf Coast hurricanes, prices should stay below 2024 levels.

Planning the Best Times to Travel by Road

Transportation analytics firm INRIX recommends traveling early in the day to avoid congestion. Peak traffic is expected in the afternoon and early evening, especially on Saturday, as families head out for vacations and day trips.

Top AAA Destinations for Labor Day

Domestic

Seattle, WA

Orlando, FL

New York, NY

Boston, MA

Anchorage, AK

International

Vancouver, Canada

Rome, Italy

Dublin, Ireland

London, England

Paris, France

From exploring bustling cities to enjoying quiet moments in national parks, this year’s trends reveal diverse preferences among travelers. AAA encourages early bookings and careful planning to avoid inconvenience and make the most of this long weekend.

“Before you finalize your plans, don’t forget to consider travel insurance,” said Haas. “It’s a smart way to protect both your trip and your wallet from unexpected disruptions—whether it’s a flight delay, a last-minute cancellation, or a medical emergency abroad. Especially during the busy Labor Day travel season, travel insurance offers peace of mind so you can focus on enjoying your vacation, not worrying about what-ifs.”