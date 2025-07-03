//Shriners Children’s to establish new pediatric medical research facility in GA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces Shriners Children’s will establish a new pediatric medical research facility in Georgia.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Shriners Children’s, a nonprofit pediatric specialty healthcare system with locations across North America and a global reach, will establish a new pediatric medical research facility in Atlanta. In addition to creating 470 new jobs, Shriners Children’s will invest more than $153 million into the location at Science Square.

“Shriners Children’s is an incredible addition to Georgia’s growing nonprofit, R&D, and life sciences communities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our commitment to being the Top State for Talent attracts outstanding organizations and partners like this that further life-changing research at our top-ranked research universities across the state. I’m grateful for Shriners Children’s decision to bet on Georgia and our talent to improve lives for generations to come.”

Shriners Children’s focuses on orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, and cleft lip and palate. Shriners Children’s mission also features a commitment to education and research. A unique pediatric healthcare system founded by members of the Shriners International fraternity in 1922, the organization has brought hope and healing to nearly 2 million patients. Last year, Shriners Children’s served patients from all 50 U.S. states, every province in Canada, and 128 countries.

“We are thrilled to be establishing this new center for world-class pediatric medical research in Georgia,” said Shriners Children’s Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Leslie D. Stewart. “The opportunities to advance our research through collaborations and partnerships such as the one with Georgia Tech made Atlanta the clear choice.”

“The Shriners Children’s Research Institute will serve as a multidisciplinary innovation hub to advance the healthcare of children,” said Dr. Marc Lalande, Shriners Children’s Vice President of Research Programs. “The close partnership with the outstanding biomedical engineers and scientists from Georgia Tech and Emory University will accelerate discovery and spearhead new treatments and therapies.”

The Shriners Children’s Research Institute will have its home in Science Square Labs, strategically located across from Georgia Tech’s North Avenue Research Area. The organization will recruit talent across research fields, including cell and gene therapies, robotics, artificial intelligence, medical devices, biologics, and data informatics, as well as administrative and support roles. Interested individuals can learn more about Shriners Children’s at www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/careers.

“Shriners Children’s new healthcare research facility represents more than just a strategic investment in Atlanta’s growing healthcare ecosystem — it’s a powerful commitment to healthier futures for children,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This investment will not only create high-quality jobs and drive innovation but also furthers Atlanta’s reputation as a global hub for improving public health through scientific advancement.”

“Shriners Children’s decision to establish its new Research Institute in Fulton County highlights the strength of our talent pipeline and the region’s growing reputation in life sciences and advanced research,” said Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “Projects like this bring high-quality, high-paying jobs to our residents and reinforce Fulton County’s role as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and economic growth.”

“Backed by metro Atlanta’s world-class universities and a robust talent pipeline, Shriners Children’s new Research Institute exemplifies the region’s momentum in cutting-edge research and global innovation,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Their investment strengthens Science Square’s emergence as a hub for AI, data, and life sciences breakthroughs.”

Project Director Jane Caraway represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Invest Atlanta, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, University System of Georgia, and Georgia Power.

“Shriners Children’s embodies the kind of investment we strive to attract – a world-class organization that gives back to the community, creates high-quality jobs, and strengthens Georgia’s growing life sciences ecosystem,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “From the exceptional team effort that brought this project to Georgia to the research partnerships it will inspire, the Shriners Children’s Research Institute is a powerful example of our collaborative approach to economic development and innovation.”

About Shriners Children’s

Shriners Children’s is changing lives every day by providing innovative pediatric specialty care, conducting research to improve the quality of lives, and of care, and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. For more information, including the full range of care available, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.