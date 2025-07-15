//More than $1.3M in grants to be distributed across 49 GA counties

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Council for the Arts announces that more than $1.3 million in grants will be distributed across 49 counties.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) team specialized in supporting arts and culture, Georgia Council for the Arts, announced that more than $1.3 million in competitive grant funding will be distributed to recipients in 49 counties across the state through its General Operating Support, Project, and Arts Education Program grants. A total of 177 grants were awarded during GCA’s initial disbursements for fiscal year 2026, and a complete list of these grantees can be found here.

The General Operating Support Grant will provide funding for operating support to 104 nonprofit arts organizations. The Project Grant will help fund 45 single art projects such as an art exhibit, a theater production, a series of children’s workshops, an artist residency, or capacity-building projects, such as developing a strategic plan, creating a development plan, or providing professional development. The Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 28 organizations to support the arts in K-12 education, and may include a variety of disciplines, from visual art to music or theater, to dance and creative writing.

“The arts are at the heart of Georgia’s communities, and our vibrant arts organizations are enhancing downtowns, creating jobs, and connecting people. These grants will help strengthen communities across the state, encouraging tourism, business opportunity, and local pride,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “These awards will also provide educational opportunities for students, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills that are essential for the future workforce in any industry.”

Project Grants will support programs like the second annual Statesboro Festival of the Arts in Bulloch County that fosters an appreciation and understanding of traditional and contemporary artistic expression while driving positive economic impact in Statesboro and the surrounding region. In Jefferson County, a Project Grant will support the creation of a mural in a prominent location along U.S. Highway 1 in Wrens. Local children participating in the YMCA of Jefferson County’s summer programming will collaborate with a Georgia artist to design and paint a community-supported mural that celebrates the history, people, and spirit of Wrens.

Arts Education Program Grants will support programs like the LIFT Youth Center’s Art Lab in Catoosa County that offers art education afterschool programs to middle and high school students, fostering hands-on skills and creative problem-solving. In Bartow County, the grant will support Woodland High School’s musical program, a comprehensive, musical theater programming experience where students participate in all aspects of show production, performance, and publicity, applying essential workforce skills.

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, schools, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in fall 2025.

“These grants support programs that benefit Georgians by encouraging students to develop technical and creative skills, boosting tourism, energizing public spaces, and solving community issues,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “With this vital funding, GCA is able to support the growth of healthy, vibrant communities all across the state. We are grateful for the support that the Georgia General Assembly provides Georgia Council for the Arts and the arts sector across Georgia.”

Georgia Council for the Arts used Peer Review Panels to judge and review the eligible applications received. Following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts, panelists include GCA Council members, fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, and Georgians with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.

About Georgia Council for the Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) empowers the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences, and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support this vital industry, preserve our cultural heritage, and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences. Visit gaarts.org for more information.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm. It is Georgia’s lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, and locating new markets for Georgia products. As the state’s official destination marketing organization, it drives traveler visitation and promotes the state as a location for film and digital entertainment projects. GDEcD is responsible for planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development, fostering innovation and the arts to drive opportunity from the mountains to the coast. Visit georgia.org for more information.