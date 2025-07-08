//GSP releases Independence Day holiday travel accident report

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia State Patrol reports that 13 people were killed and over 135 injured during the Independence Day holiday travel period.

During the 78-hour Independence Day holiday travel period, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated eight fatal traffic crashes, while local law enforcement agencies investigated an additional five, resulting in a total of 13 traffic-related deaths statewide.

The holiday travel period began at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. Fatal crashes were reported by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Fulton Police Department.

In addition to fatalities, Troopers investigated more than 275 traffic crashes across the state, which resulted in nearly 135 injuries. GSP Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers conducted over 20,970 traffic stops, made more than 490 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued over 14,710 warnings and 11,665 citations. Enforcement efforts also included over 790 citations for distracted driving, nearly 1,335 for seatbelt violations, and more than 250 for child restraint violations.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change at any time after the holiday travel period.

2025 Independence Day Holiday Traffic Count (78-hour Holiday Period)

Thursday, July 3, at 6:00 p.m. – Sunday, July 6, at 11:59 p.m.





Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 8 (8 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5 (4 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 13 (12 crashes investigated)