Regional NewsJuly 3, 2025 GMC 21st President release final message Share with friends MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia Military College releases a final message from the 21st President Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell IV. Release: TAGS: GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGEgmcgmc 21st president final messagegmc 21st president lieutenant general william b calwell iv Related posts Georgia man arrested for shooting…Georgia ranks in top 10…GBI investigates officer shooting involving…AAA activates ‘Tow to Go…Shriners Children’s to establish new…AAA offers drivers tips to…Kemp announces appointment of a…Georgia gas average dips slightly…GBI arrests former GA jailor…GA man arrested in murder…