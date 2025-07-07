//Georgia man arrested in shooting death of aunt

Share with friends

BUTLER – A 25-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a homicide investigation into the shooting death of the suspect’s aunt.

Release:

At the request of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating a homicide in Butler, Taylor County, GA. Zadarius Montgomery, age 25, of Butler, GA, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Angela Montgomery.

The preliminary information indicates that on July 4, 2025, at about 1:20 a.m., the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Zadarius Montgomery stating that he had shot and killed his aunt in a Butler, GA home. Taylor County SO deputies, Reynolds Police Department officers, and Butler Police Department officers responded to the scene and made contact with Zadarius Montgomery, who was later taken into custody.

Angela Montgomery, age 60, of Butler, GA, was found dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Angela Montgomery’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

Zadarius was booked into the Taylor County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888 or the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 862-3336. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.