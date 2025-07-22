//Georgia makes history as jobs top 5M

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia makes history as jobs top 5 million keeping the state in first place for business 11 years in a row.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that Georgia’s June unemployment rate was 3.5%, unchanged from May. The unemployment rate was six-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“In June, Georgia topped 5 million jobs for the first time in our history, and it didn’t happen by chance,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “Businesses big and small showed up day after day – hiring, investing and believing in Georgia’s commitment to growth. That consistency has kept us the No. 1 state for business for 11 years running.

“This milestone belongs to all Georgians – the risk-takers, the builders and the communities driving progress,” she said. “After nearly a year of decline, our labor force is on the rise again. Momentum is building. Opportunity is real. This is our moment – not just to lead in numbers, but to lead in resilience, upward mobility and the freedom to grow for every Georgian.”

Jobs increased by 9,100 to an all-time high of 5,001,100. Over the year, jobs rose by 29,800.

In June, sectors reaching an all-time high for jobs included financial activities, 286,200; health care and social assistance, 623,300; and leisure and hospitality, 522,100.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past month included health care and social assistance, 3,900; arts, entertainment and recreation, 3,500; administrative and support services, 3,100; construction, 1,800; finance and insurance, 1,500; and local government, 1,500.

Jobs declined over the month in durable goods manufacturing, 2,300; state government, 1,600; accommodation and food services, 1,100; federal government, 900; and private educational services, 700.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past year included health care and social assistance, 24,300; local government, 7,800; arts, entertainment, and recreation, 5,100; finance and insurance, 3,800; and private educational services, 3,700.

Jobs declined over the year in transportation, warehousing, and utilities, 7,800; durable goods manufacturing, 3,800; retail trade, 3,200; construction, 1,900; and professional and technical services, 1,400.

Georgia’s labor force increased by 205 to 5,376,388 in June and declined by 36,687 over the past 12 months.

Employment rose by 2,802 to 5,189,971 and declined by 28,589 over the past 12 months.

Unemployment fell by 2,597 to 186,417 and was down by 8,098 over the past 12 months.

Initial claims were up by 522 over the month to 19,657 in June and were down by 2,210 over the year.

