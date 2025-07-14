//Georgia DPS celebrates 13th CVO School graduation

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Safety celebrates the graduation of the 13th Commercial Vehicle Officer School.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) celebrated the graduation of its 13th Commercial Vehicle Officer (CVO) School on Friday, July 11, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The ceremony marked the culmination of 24 weeks of rigorous training for seven new officers.

Remarks were given by Colonel William Hitchens, III, DPS Commissioner; Captain Mark Riley, Director of Training; Lieutenant J.D. Roberson, CVE Training Coordinator; and Governor Brian P. Kemp, who delivered the graduation address and administered the oath of office.

Officer Joseph Hudson, class president, reflected on the journey: “We did not walk this path alone. We finish today as one team—Class 13… The badge we wear is heavy—but it is not a burden. It is an honor. Let us wear it with pride, live up to these values, and serve with everything we have. As the weeks continued, we drew closer together as a unit, as a team, as one.”

Class leadership included Officer Craig Garey (Vice President), Officer Dallas Fletcher (Secretary/Treasurer and Pennant Bearer), Officer DeQuille Hurley (Sergeant-at-Arms), and Officer Mark Jurado (Chaplain).

Officers who received special honors during the ceremony were:

Driving Proficiency, Firearms Proficiency, and Top Gun – Officer DeQuille Hurley

– Officer DeQuille Hurley Highest Academic Average (97.3) – Officer Craig Garey, who also received a $500 scholarship from Reinhardt University

The new officers will begin assignments throughout Georgia, continuing their commitment to public safety and commercial vehicle enforcement.